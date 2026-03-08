Man, 2 juveniles held for raping minor in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A man was arrested, and two juveniles were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in the Bakhira area here, officials said.

The accused was identified as Abhishek, while the two juveniles are around 17 years of age, they said.

According to Circle Officer Mehdawal Sarvdaman Singh, the victim's mother submitted a formal complaint on Saturday, alleging that the three accused had raped her minor daughter on the night of March 5.

Following the complaint, a police team launched a crackdown and apprehended the accused from Bhaismathan village.

"An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered," the CO stated.

Further investigations are underway.