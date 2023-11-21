Man, 2 kids killed in accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his two sons died early Tuesday after their scooter was allegedly hit by a car in west Delhi, police said.

Advertisment

His wife sustained injuries in the accident which took place in Rajouri Garden, they said.

According to police, upon reaching the spot of the incident, they found that a scooter had been hit by a car from behind.

A man, his wife, and their two kids were on the two-wheeler. All of them sustained injuries in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Advertisment

They were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared Dinesh Vasan and his eight-year-old son brought dead while his eight-month-old son succumbed to injuries later, the DCP said.

Vasan's 32-year-old wife Preeti is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding all of them sustained multiple injuries, including on their head.

Police said Vasan was in the furniture business in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar and used to live with his family at Dal Mill Road in Uttam Nagar.

They were returning home from Ramesh Nagar after meeting Vasan's parents, the DCP said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Multiple teams have been formed to check the CCTV camera footage and identify the offending vehicle, police said. PTI NIT RHL