Man, 2 teens feared drowned in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A man and two teenage boys who had gone to immerse a Lord Ganesh idol in the Kosi river here on Monday are feared drowned, a police official said.

The incident occurred when some people from Uttarakhand's Kashipur area had come to the Swar area here for idol immersion, Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Mishra said.

After the idol's immersion, a man was taking a bath when he slipped and fell into deep water, Mishra said.

Some people jumped into the river to save him but were swept away by strong currents, he said.

Locals saved one Himanshu. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and started a search for Nagesh (22), Daksh (17) and Vikas (17), the SP said.

Efforts are underway to find the missing trio, he added.