Man, 22, teenager nabbed over gun attack at rival in Delhi's New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and a juvenile have been apprehended for allegedly shooting at a man in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area in an old rivalry, police said on Wednesday.

Nadeem, a resident of New Mustafabad, and a 16-year-old boy were held in connection with a gun attack on 24-year-old Abdul Wahid on Sunday.

The Jagjit Nagar resident was shot at by two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle, police said. He survived the attack.

A case of attempt to murder was filed at the New Usmanpur Police Station in connection with the firing.

Police scoured CCTV footage from the area and arrested Nadeem with a semi-automatic pistol allegedly used in the crime on him.

Police also found two live cartridges in his possession, and seized also the motorcycle used in the crime.

The two confessed to having carried out the attack out of an old enmity with Wahid, an officer said. PTI BM VN VN