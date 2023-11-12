Man, 24, arrested in Ballia on charges of rape

Ballia (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested here in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of a 19-year-old woman, police said on Sunday.

The woman was allegedly abducted by Shravan Gond, a resident of the same village on November 10, Dubahar Police Station SHO Ajay Tripathi said.

A case was registered against Gond the same day under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC at the woman's father's complaint.

Gond was arrested from Ballia Railway Station on Saturday, police said.

The woman, who was with Gond at the time of his arrest, told police that she was abducted and raped by him.

On the basis of her testimony, section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC was added to the FIR, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV VN VN