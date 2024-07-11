Man, 24, beaten to death over affair with minor in Haryana village

Rewari (Haryana), Jul 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man from Rajasthan was allegedly beaten to death in Rewari by the family of a girl who suspected he was having an affair with her, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Monday night in Chitradurga village of Rewari, they said.

Two uncles of the girl have been arrested in connection with the man's death, police said. They have been identified as Dinesh and Ravinder.

"We have taken them on two days' police remand on a city court order and are questioning them," Inspector Prahlad Singh, SHO Khol Police Station, said.

According to police, Mohit, a native of Alwar district's Giglana village, had gone to meet the 17-year-old girl at her house in Rewari on Monday night.

When the girl's grandparents saw him they raised an alarm and woke up the rest of the family, which beat Mohit.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Rewari by his family members who had come the village after hearing about the incident. Mohit succumbed at the hospital.

"We found Mohit severely injured when we reached there. We took him to a local doctor, who referred him to Rewari, but he died. We did not know Mohit had an affair," said Rajesh Kumar, an uncle of Mohit.

Inspector Prahalad Singh said police are conducting raids to nab other suspects.