Man, 25, beaten to death over alcohol by 'friends' in Outer Delhi's Prem Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was beaten to death when he refused to buy more alcohol for his friends in Outer Delhi's Prem Nagar area, police said on Monday.

Three youths, including a history sheeter, have been arrested in connection with the death of the man, who has been identified as Ajeet, they said. A juvenile has also been detained.

According to police, Ajeet on Sunday was drinking alcohol with his friends near Ram Leela Maidan of Agar Nagar when his friends asked him to buy more of it, which he refused. The three apparently wore bracelets around their fists and beat him up.

"We came to know that he was brutally thrashed using bracelets which resulted in severe injuries on Ajeet's body and resulted in his death," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini-1), Pankaj Kumar.

Police in a statement said that a PCR call was received about the matter at Prem Nagar Police Station and an FIR was filed.

"Teams later arrested three persons and apprehended one juvenile," the officer said.

The arrested persons were identified as Durgesh Kumar, 18, Pawan Kumar, 21, and Pravesh, 18, he said. Durgesh was found involved in two different theft cases.

"We came to know that everyone had liquor and when they asked Ajeet to purchase more liquor, he refused. This enraged them, and in a fit of rage, they started thrashing Ajeet with bracelets, injuring him badly," said the Additional DCP. PTI BM BM VN VN