Man, 25, found dead with throat slit in UP's Balrampur; in-laws' role suspected

Balrampur (UP), May 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit merely a few metres away from his in-laws' house in the Maharajganj Tarai area of the district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a blood-soaked body of Harendra Verma was found in a field just 50 metres from his in-laws' home. A knife believed to have been used in the murder was recovered from the spot.

His family accused his in-laws of orchestrating the murder.

Harendra, a native of Gonda's Devarhana village, had come to Juglikala village on Wednesday to attend the wedding of his brother-in-law, police said.

He was found dead in a field late Friday night with a knife, likely the murder weapon, lying nearby.

Police, citing the family's testimony, said Harendra had been married for five years, but had been troubled with domestic strife for the past few months. All this while his wife had been living at her parental home.

Harendra had, his family said, been invited by his in-laws to the wedding with an assurance that his wife would return with him.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yogesh Kumar said, "Investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest those responsible."