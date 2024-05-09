Man, 28, arrested for molesting boy in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy in a moving metro.

The boy had shared his ordeal on X in a series of posts, writing that a co-passenger tried to touch his private parts and also stalked him in the station premises when he changed the trains.

The alleged incident happened on Friday night at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

The accused, Jitender Gautam, is a graduate and working in an organisation under the daily wages scheme.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Dr G Ramgopal Naik, a team of special staff metro led by Inspectors Sameer Srivastava and Tej Dutt Gaur was constituted, who cracked the case.

After scanning CCTV footages of 15 metro stations from Rajiv Chowk to Jahangir Puri, police found that Gautam alighted the train at Jahangir Puri Metro Station.

"The travel history of accused was checked and it was found that the accused boarded metro from Kaushambi. Later, teams were dispatched to Jahangir Puri and Kaushambi Metro station to establish the identity and to check the whereabouts of the accused," a police officer said.

Another CCTV footage of proximity of Kaushambi Metro Station was scanned and the accused was found using the service road after alighting from the metro.

A number of shopkeepers, guards, and other locals were enquired about Gautam and they were shown his photograph. After some efforts, he was identified as nabbed from Ambedkar Colony in the northwest Delhi.

Police said Gautam was found to have no criminal antecedents but he is being interrogated.

He has been booked under section 355 of IPC and 8 of POCSO Act at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police station. PTI ALK ALK VN VN