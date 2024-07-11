Man, 28, found dead in open in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jul 11 (PTI) A male body was found in the outskirts of Mahilpur town here on Thursday with no apparent cause of death, said police.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Mandeep Singh.

According to Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia, Mandeep had left his home Wednesday evening.

He had received a discharge from a drug de-addiction centre about 20 days ago after staying there for two months, Bahia said.

Police said the exact cause of death will be determined after a post mortem examination.