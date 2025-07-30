Man, 3 sons get life imprisonment for 2019 murder in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 30 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for the 2019 murder of a person in the district's Sisona village.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha Singh found Sameydin and his sons Harun, Alamgir, and Nasir guilty under Section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Government counsel Kamal Kumar said the four had shot dead the man, identified as Sher Mohammad, on August 30, 2019, in Sisona under Chapar police station jurisdiction due to an old enmity.

The victim's mother had lodged a complaint against the accused, leading to their arrest and trial, the lawyer added. PTI COR KIS ZMN