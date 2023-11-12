Man, 32, dies in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a tractor from behind on a highway here, police said on Sunday.

Pravesh, a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, was returning Saturday night after shopping for Diwali, when he was hit by a tractor on the highway, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said. He died on the spot.

The tractor driver fled leaving his vehicle on the spot.

Pravesh's body was sent for post mortem and the driver of the tractor is being looked for, police said. PTI COR NAV VN VN