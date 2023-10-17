Man, 32, hangs self in UP village after row with wife

Ballia (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself here inside his house after having an argument with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

Indrajit Yadav from Telma Jamaluddinpur village had an argument with his wife Monday night, after which he locked the room from inside and hanged himself with a 'dupatta' from the ceiling, they said.

On Tuesday morning, his family members called for him, but he did not reply nor did he open the room.

When they peeped inside through a window, they saw Indrajit hanging from the ceiling.

Ubhaon Police Station SHO DK Srivastava said police have sent his body for a post mortem examination.

Babban Yadav, a cousin of Indrajit, in his testimony, said his cousin had had a row with his wife in the night after which his wife went to sleep in the other room, and he locked himself and hanged himself, Srivastava said.