Man, 41, rapes 7-year-old girl in UP

Deoria (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Sunday by a man here, police said.

The incident took place when the girl had gone to purchase milk at a nearby shop when Safiullah (aged about 41 years), belonging to another community, took her inside the shop and allegedly raped her, Additional SP Deependra Nath Chowdhury said.

The shopkeeper was known to the accused, police said.

Hearing the screams, people gathered there and nabbed the accused, beat him up and handed him over to the police.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Local BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi reached the spot and asked the police to take stern action against the accused. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK