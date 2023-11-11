Man, 70, shot dead at home in village in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was shot dead and a relative of his stabbed with knives by unknown persons in Parauli Suhagpur village here under the Jaithra Police Station area, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh and the injured as Suresh, Mahesh's brother-in-law, who is undergoing treatment, police said.

Suresh was stabbed with knives when he tried to save Mahesh during the attack which took place Friday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said Mahesh was from Amogpur Kheria village of Naya Gaon police station area and was ill. He had come to Parauli Suhagpur to his sister's place for treatment.

"Who the attackers were and why they attacked Mahesh late in the night is a matter of investigation," Kushwaha said, adding, a dog squad was sent to the spot to unravel any evidence.

Mahesh's body has been sent for post mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV VN VN