Man, 8-year-old nephew die in accident in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, May 21 (PTI) A man and his eight-year-old nephew died when their bike collided with a pickup jeep near a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened near Sodhakor village under Lathi police station limits on Monday night.

While the bike rider Mehtab Singh (34) died on the spot, his minor nephew Laxman Singh died while being taken to the hospital.

A case has been registered against the jeep driver, though after the accident he carried the injured to the hospital.

The police have seized the pickup jeep and are investigating the cause of the accident.