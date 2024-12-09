Man abducted, assaulted over Rs 70k loan in Thane

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A man was kidnapped and assaulted allegedly by his creditors in Naupada area of Thane, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, the Naupada police station official added.

"He was abducted and beaten up by some persons who had loaned him Rs 70,000 and wanted the money back. He was kept in captivity in Indira Nagar for nearly five hours. A case of kidnapping, assault and other offences has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No one has been arrested as yet," the official said. PTI COR BNM