Man abducted, killed in UP's Sultanpur; 2 held

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by a group of people from his neighbouring village here, police said on Sunday.

Two accused, Mayank Yadav and Shivam Yadav, have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects, they said.

The victim, Aman Yadav, a resident of Sadhapur village, was allegedly abducted on Saturday night by some men from Safipur village, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

later on Sunday morning, Yadav's body was found near the Ibrahimpur bridge, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI CORR ABN SMV APL