Man abducted, killed in UP's Sultanpur; 3 held, 5 cops suspended

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man after a brief encounter on Sunday night in connection with the murder of a college student in the Chanda area of the district, a police official said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Deepak Yadav alias Raka, was arrested and sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident occurred on the night of December 6, when Aman Yadav, 24, a resident of Sadhapur village and a BSc student, was allegedly abducted from Safipur village by some men. Later on December 7, his body was found near the Ibrahimpur bridge, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

Upon receiving information that two accused in the case were planning to escape. The police immediately cordoned off the area, he said.

The accused opened fire on the police team. In self-defence, the police also retaliated, and during the exchange of fire, one of the criminals, Deepak Yadav, was shot in the leg and injured, he said.

The two accused, Mayank Yadav and Shivam Yadav, have already been arrested and sent to jail, he said.

A total of three criminals have been arrested, he said, adding that the police are conducting raids to apprehend the other absconding accused.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police has suspended five police personnel, including Chanda SHO Dipendra Vikram Singh, sub-inspector Chunnu Lal, head constable Shahanshah, constables Anurag and Dinesh Rawat. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS