Man absconding for 10 years arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old proclaimed offender in a decade-old accident case, an official said on Sunday.

A proclaimed offender is a person who has absconded to evade trial.

The accused, identified as Vikas, who works as a housekeeper, was wanted in a case registered against him in 2015. Police said he had been evading arrest for several years.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap and apprehended him from Hastsal Vihar on Saturday, police said.

Further verification revealed that he was previously involved in 13 criminal cases, they said.