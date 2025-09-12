Man absconding since 2022 after stabbing man held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who was on the run for over two years after allegedly stabbing a man, was arrested here, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Roshan Singh, was declared wanted in a 2022 case in which he and an associate allegedly stabbed Kavi Yadav (19) in the waist and back over an old enmity.

"The incident was reported on December 12, 2022, at the Patel Nagar police station and a case was filed under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Singh's associate was arrested soon after the crime, but Singh fled the city and had been evading arrest since then," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

According to the police, the case is linked to a rivalry from 2020 when Singh was allegedly attacked by Yadav and his friends. In retaliation, Singh and an accomplice attacked Yadav in 2022, leaving him seriously injured. Following the incident, Singh fled to Bihar and managed to avoid arrest.

On September 10, the police received information that Singh had returned to Delhi and was spotted near the Patel Nagar railway station. The DCP stated that a trap was laid, and Singh was arrested after he attempted to escape.

During the interrogation, Singh allegedly admitted to the attack, claiming he went through with it to settle scores with Yadav. The accused is a sixth-grade school dropout with no criminal record, police said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.