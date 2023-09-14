Man absconds after `killing' wife

Palghar (Maha), Sep 14 (PTI) The Palghar district police has launched a search for a man who allegedly strangled his 20-year-old wife.

Accused Sonu Makunda Sabar and his wife Pinki Sonu Sabar lived in Dandipada area of Palghar tehsil, police said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's sister, Sabar suspected his wife's character which frequently led to quarrels.

During one such quarrel on Wednesday, he allegedly strangled Pinki to death with a plastic packing rope and fled, police said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy and a manhunt has been launched for Sonu Sabar, officials said. PTI COR KRK