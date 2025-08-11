Man accidentally shoots self with police officer's pistol in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 11 (PTI) A man was critically injured after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a police officer's service pistol during a gathering at Jowai, the headquarters of Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place between 4:30 pm and 5 pm on Sunday when the victim, identified as Wanda-O-Najiar, was out with friends, including Sub-Inspector Wewanroy Challan, Second Officer-in-Charge of Nartiang Police Station.

Police said Najiar, who was chewing betel nut, took Challan's pistol and began fiddling with it when it went off, hitting him in the head.

There was no quarrel before the incident and it was purely accidental, Challan later told his senior officers.

Najiar was first taken to a government hospital in Jowai and later shifted to a private facility in the officer's private vehicle.

He was subsequently referred to another private hospital in Shillong for specialised treatment.

The firearm was seized for forensic examination and a show-cause notice was issued to Challan in connection with the incident, police added. PTI JOP NN