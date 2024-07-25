Man accused in assault-murder case held while taking part in Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old man who is alleged to have brutally assaulted a man with a baseball bat to death three years back has been arrested while participating in the Amarnath Yatra with his friends in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Arun alias Rikki (28) from Madipur village in west Delhi, was involved in the brutal assault and murder of Satender in the Khyala area in 2021 and had been on the run since then.

They added that his family members are also involved in supplying illegal liquor in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said, "Rikki and his associates attacked Satender with a baseball bat on January 3, 2021, leading to the victim's death.

"Following the murder, Rikki went into hiding and was declared a proclaimed offender by the city court on February 14, 2022, the DCP said.

Kumar said that after the murder, Rikki evaded arrest by frequently changing his address.

"Our staff got to know that Rikki had gone to Amarnath Yatra along with his friends by car. A team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to nab the absconding accused. The team searched about 100 Amarnath pilgrims’ camps and hotels in Jammu and Srinagar. Around 150 cars were also checked by the team and he was apprehended from Kathua Toll Plaza," said the DCP.

The DCP said the accused's friend Vicky had borrowed money from Satender.

On January 3, 2021, they were drinking alcohol with his friends when Satender arrived there and insisted for immediate repayment and started abusing Vicky, he said.

Enraged at this, Rikki and his friends attacked Satender with a baseball bat, resulting in his death," Kumar added.