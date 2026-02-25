Man accused in criminal case arrested at Mangaluru Airport upon arrival from abroad

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) A man who had been absconding abroad for nearly two years in connection with a criminal case registered against him was arrested at Mangaluru International Airport upon his return to the country, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ibrahim Batees, a resident of Bantwal taluk, they said.

He was wanted in a case registered against him in 2019 under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 504 (intentional insult), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC, along with Section 2(A) of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act at Vitla police station, police said.

The accused had failed to appear before the court for trial proceedings and had been evading arrest by staying overseas, they said.

According to police, acting on specific information about his arrival from Middle East country, personnel from Vitla police station, with the assistance of the immigration authorities at Mangaluru International Airport, detained him soon after he landed here on Tuesday.

He was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody until March 7, 2026, they said.

Further investigation into the case is underway. PTI COR AMP KH