Man accused in extortion, firing case held after police encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, wanted in an extortion case, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Faizan alias Kala, was arrested during a late-night vehicle checking operation on Tuesday at the 3rd Pusta Road in the Usmanpur area.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of the absconding accused, wanted in a firing and extortion case registered in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar, a police team began vehicle checking.

During the check, the team noticed a motorcyclist without a registration plate. When signalled to stop, the rider pulled out a pistol and fired a shot towards a constable, police said.

The policeman fired a warning shot in the air, asking the accused to surrender, but he again fired at the police team, prompting a retaliatory shot in self-defence.

"The bullet struck the accused in his right leg, following which he fell and was overpowered. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. A semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession,” a police officer said.

Police found that the motorcycle was stolen and linked to an e-FIR registered at Gokalpuri.

Faizan is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in nine criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, causing hurt and Arms Act offences, registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.