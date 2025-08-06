Man, accused in over 18 cases across three states, shot while trying to escape from police van

Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) A man, who is an accused in more than 18 criminal cases lodged across three states, was shot on his leg as he attempted to escape from a police van in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Raushan Sharma is an accused in more than 18 cases lodged across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

He was being taken in a police vehicle to nab his other associates, when he tried to escape after snatching a weapon belonging to a policeman, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said.

"But, he ended up being shot in his leg in retaliatory firing by the police. He was admitted to a government hospital," the SSP said. PTI PKD SOM