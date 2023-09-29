Man, accused in over 30 cases including murders, beaten to death in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Sept 29 (PTI) A 42-year-old man, who is accused in over 30 criminal cases, was allegedly beaten to death in Odisha's Ganjam district by a group of people, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Sunil Kumar Nahak, a history-sheeter accused in cases of murders and extortion, was attacked with iron roads and knives when he was attending a feast at Danapur in Kodala police station area on Thursday night, they said.

His head was smashed and he died on the spot. An investigation is underway to identify what triggered the murder, police said, adding that two persons have already been arrested.

The body was sent for postmortem examination to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they said.

Advertisment

Another murder on Friday morning in Bariguda village kept the district on the edge.

A contractor, identified as Anil Mohanty (35) alias Koka, was allegedly hacked to death in Bariguda in Dharakote police station area, police said.

He was attacked on the outskirts of the village by some men with sharp-edged weapons when he was returning home. It is suspected that the murder was a result of previous enmity, they said.

One person was arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said teams have been formed, led by senior officers, to investigate the two cases, and arrest those involved. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM