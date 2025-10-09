Man accused in POCSO case jumps from court building, dies

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) A man who was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case in April this year, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a court building here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Gautam M (35), was arrested by the Adugodi police on April 21 this year, and was in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, police said.

Gautam, who used to run an electrical shop in Chickpet, was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl earlier this year, police said.

According to police, when he was being brought to the Bengaluru City civil court complex for his case hearing, he allegedly managed to escape by breaking free from the handcuffs and jumped from the fifth floor of the court building.

He was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said. PTI AMP KH