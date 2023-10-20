Man accused in rape case arrested in Thane district after being on run for 10 months

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) An accused in a rape case, who had been on the run for the last 10 months, was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Thursday arrested Pram Eknath Shinde from a chawl in Umbarli village of Dombivili town in the district, the official said.

The main accused Sumit Sanjay Lobh and Pram Eknath Shinde had allegedly kidnapped a girl from Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district in January, and the former raped her, senior inspector Naresh Pawar said.

An offence was registered against the duo under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(2) (n) (repeated rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

While the main accused was arrested soon after, Shinde had remained absconding since January, senior inspector Suresh Gavit of the Sangameshwar police station said. PTI COR ARU