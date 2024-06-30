Man accused in rape-murder case commits suicide in police custody in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Jun 30 (PTI) A man arrested in connection with a rape and murder case allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, police said.

Samadhan Koli, who was in his 20s, was found hanging in the toilet of Warora police station around 8.30 am, an official said.

The man had been arrested for the alleged rape and murder of his girlfriend Arti Chandravanshi at Anandwan on June 26 and remanded in police custody till July 4, he said.

"Koli went to the toilet and used a shoelace to hang himself from the door. We have already initiated a departmental inquiry, and action will be taken against policemen who were negligent on duty. The case will be handed over to the CID after necessary formalities," the official said.

Chandravanshi (24) was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her house in Anandvan on June 26, and following a probe, Koli was apprehended the next day, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly purchased knives online and raped and attacked the woman when she was alone at home, the official said. PTI COR ARU