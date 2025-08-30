Man accused of attacking businessman arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with an attack on a businessman in Punjab's Ferozepur.

Jagroshan Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannua in Tarn Taran, allegedly fired at a local businessman, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Yadav wrote on X, "Arrested accused was wanted in the firing incident (Aug 14, 2025) at Zira, #Ferozepur, targeting a businessman." Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting on the orders of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, he added.

A case has been registered at the Zira police station and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire criminal network behind the attack, police said. PTI CHS SMV SMV MNK MNK