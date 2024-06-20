Man accused of attacking local MLA shot at in HP's Bilaspur; 1 arrested

Bilaspur (HP), Jun 20 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in an attack on a local MLA was shot at in a court's premises here and was rushed to the AIIMS with bullet wounds, police said on Thursday.

Two people came on a motorbike and opened fire at Saurabh Patyal, one of the 13 others who are now facing a trial over the alleged attack on Congress leader Bamber Thakur, an ex-MLA from the Bilaspur assembly seat, on February 23 this year.

Thakur was attacked after an argument with some people inside the office of the general manager of Dilip Buildcon Limited.

Patyal had come to the court for a hearing when he was shot. He was rushed to a local hospital and then to the Bilaspur AIIMS for treatment.

Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Dhiman said one of the two assailants was caught by the police, while a hunt was on for the other.

The accused, identified as Sunny Gill, 34, hails from Ludhiana in Punjab, he said. An investigation is underway, he added.