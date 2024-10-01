Man accused of attacking woman cop assaults another policeman while in hospital

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man accused of attacking a woman constable in a police station in the district and then a patient at a hospital has again attacked another police personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

Babasaheb Sonawane, who himself was undergoing treatment at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, allegedly attacked a policeman on guard duty on Monday.

As the policeman was preparing his discharge papers, Sonawane accosted him and asked whether he was preparing his (Sonawane's) death certificate before hitting him on the head, said senior inspector Shankar Awtade of Central Police Station.

A fresh First Information Report -- third in the last one week -- was registered against him under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sonawane was first arrested when he barged into Vitthalwadi police station in Thane district on September 26 and allegedly attacked a woman constable with a sharp weapon, injuring her badly. Before that, he had inflicted injuries on himself, police said.

He was then admitted to hospital.

On September 28, he allegedly flung an iron stool at the 28-year-old patient lying on an adjacent bed. The victim, a shopkeeper, received injuries on his forehead, jaws and nose, and also lost two teeth.

The accused has been now shifted to jail, inspector Awtade said.