Man accused of attempt to murder booked for gang-raping woman in UP's Basti

Basti (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A man and his family members have been booked on the charge of gang rape and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman, police said on Wednesday. Days later, the man was arrested in Mumbai’s Bandra by the Basti police for a December 20 case of the attempted murder of a priest’s son.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan told PTI Videos that based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered on January 15 at the City Kotwali against eight people, including Afzarul Haq, his parents, brother and sister, on charges of criminal breach of trust, gang rape and criminal intimidation.

The matter is under investigation, the officer said.

He said, "Some media platforms are reporting that some people have also been converted. We have also spoken to the victim in this regard, and we are also investigating this claim. Currently, we have not found any concrete evidence in this regard, but whatever comes to light in the investigation, action will be taken accordingly.” Allegations regarding Haq being in relationships with several women are also being probed, but no evidence has surfaced yet, SP Abhinandan added.

Police sources said the woman accused Haq of befriending her in 2022 by introducing himself as “Prince”. She alleged that he wore a sacred thread on his wrist and claimed to be Hindu.

The woman further accused Haq of promising to get her a job at a hospital with a higher salary, the sources said.

She later discovered that Haq was Muslim and alleged that when she tried to leave, she was held captive and gang-raped by Haq, his brother Shan and another unidentified person, with assistance from family members, they added.

Police said he was arrested on January 22 in Mumbai’s Bandra in connection with the attempted murder of Durgesh Giri, the son of a priest. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his arrest in the case registered on December 20, 2025.

Haq’s mother, Nabina Khatun, has dismissed all allegations made by the woman as “baseless”. She said the woman has fabricated the charges of rape to implicate her family.

If the police conduct an impartial investigation, the truth will come to light, Khatun said. PTI SLM CDN OZ OZ