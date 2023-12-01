Man accused of bank robbery in Bihar was working as security guard at Delhi cafe, arrested

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested one person and claimed to have solved a case of robbery of Rs 1 crore in an Axis Bank branch in Lalganj in Bihar, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mani Kumar (40), who was involved in three bank robberies.

"We arrested the accused from a reputed cafe located in Connaught Place. He was working there as a security guard for the last 10 days. The accused is a habitual criminal and had fled to Nepal after taking his share of money," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

On August 8, four armed robbers entered the Axis Bank branch in Lalganj in Bihar, robbed around Rs 1 crore at gunpoint and fled. An FIR was registered in the matter under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act and the Bihar Police launched an investigation into the matter.

On November 28, information was received that Mani Kumar, an accused, had been hiding in a parking lot near the Red Fort, police said.

"After getting information, a team was formed to nab the accused. More than 30 parking lots... and some other places were checked. No clue was traced and when the operation was about to be called off, a crucial lead was found," the DCP said.

Later, Kumar was arrested from the cafe.

"Initially he was changing his statement to mislead the police. Later, ICJS (Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System) data was used to identify and link accused Mani Kumar.

"During interrogation, it was found that the accused was previously involved in three bank dacoities and runs a gang of dreaded criminals in the area around Muzaffarpur and East Champaran of Bihar. He has a gang of 15 to 18 criminals. The accused also fled to Nepal after the crime and later came to Delhi," DCP Meena said. PTI BM SMN