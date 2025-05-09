Man accused of cow slaughter held after encounter in UP, 170 kg beef seized: Police

Meerut (UP), May 9 (PTI) A man accused of cow slaughter was injured in a police encounter and arrested on Friday here, police said.

During the operation, police said they recovered around 170 kilograms of beef, a country-made pistol, live and spent cartridges and tools allegedly used for slaughtering cattle.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said the police had received a tip-off that two people, Mohsin and Shahid, were engaged in cow slaughter at Mohsin's residence in Pavli Khas village.

"When the police team reached the location, the accused tried to flee. As the officers chased them, the accused opened fire," Singh said.

In the retaliatory firing, Mohsin suffered a bullet injury in his right leg and was arrested. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Shahid, however, managed to escape.

A veterinary officer supervised the collection of necessary samples at the scene, and the recovered meat was buried as per legal protocol, Singh added.

According to the police, Mohsin has a criminal history and had previously been booked under charges of fraud and violations of the Uttar Pradesh Cow Slaughter Act.

A fresh case has now been registered against both Mohsin and the absconding Shahid at the Kankarkheda police station.