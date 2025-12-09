Man accused of criminal, anti-social activities detained under PSA in JK’s Kathua

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) A man wanted for his alleged involvement in various criminal and anti-social activities was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.

Pradeep Ambedkariya, who was named in four FIRs registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the past two years, was lodged in Udhampur district jail, a police spokesperson said.

A police team detained the “habitual criminal” involved in various illegal activities including attempts to disturb the law and order by making provocative speeches and hurting religious sentiments.

In the four FIRs, the accused has been registered under various sections including section 299 (deliberately outraging the religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or beliefs), Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and Section 191(2) (rioting), section 270 (public nuisance), Section 351(2) (intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insults to provoke a breach of peace), the spokesperson said.

Besides the four cases, the spokesperson said that there are certain adverse reports also registered against him at Police Station Kathua.

In order to prevent his illegal activities, a dossier was prepared and sent to district magistrate Kathua who subsequently issued a detention warrant against him under the PSA, the spokesperson said.

Officials said Ambedkariya was on the run after allegedly uploading derogatory remarks against Hindu deities on social media a few months back, thereby hurting religious sentiments of people. PTI TAS NB