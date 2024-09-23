Man accused of dacoity held in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with a dacoity case was arrested after an encounter here in which he sustained a bullet injury in his leg, police said on Monday.

Chappad Rajan Pardi was arrested after an encounter on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Ananad said.

Based on a tip-off Pardi was surrounded near Jalalpur Panwara during which he opened fire and in retaliatory firing, he was injured, Anand said.

A country-made pistol, cartridges and cash over Rs 15 thousand was recovered from his possession, he said.

Pardi was the main accused in the dacoity incident that took place in Makrand Nagar on June 29, he said, adding that seven people have already been arrested in connection with the case.

They had allegedly held a businessman hostage and took away his pistol, cash worth over Rs 4 lakh and jewellery, the SP said.

Pardi has been admitted to a hospital, he added.