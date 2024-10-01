Man accused of injuring cop attacks another person in hospital

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man, accused of attacking a woman constable at a police station, allegedly attacked another person after being taken to a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Babasaheb Sonawane, had slashed his neck before going to Vitthalwadi police station on September 26.

At the police station, he allegedly attacked a woman constable with a blade, an official said.

Both the injured constable and accused were then rushed to a hospital and a case was registered against the latter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).

During his treatment at the hospital on September 28, the accused allegedly flung a metal chair on another patient 28-year-old patient who was on an adjacent bed and injured him, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said.

The patient, a shopkeeper, received injuries on his forehead, jaws and nose and also lost two teeth, he said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday in this connection against Sonawane under BNS section 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), the police said. PTI COR GK