Man accused of kidnapping minor girl arrested after encounter in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A man accused of kidnapping a six-year-old girl was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Sonbhadra district, an official said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (CO) Amit Kumar said the accused, Chandresh Kumar Baitha, allegedly kidnapped the girl on Sunday from the Pipri police station area after luring her with a candy.

A case was registered the same day, and the child was rescued shortly afterward, he added.

"On Monday, acting on a tip-off, police surrounded Baitha near Dhowki Nala under the Pipri police station limits. When cornered, he opened fire at the police team," Kumar said.

"In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg," the officer added.

Police seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and two empty shells from his possession. The accused is undergoing treatment at the Myorpur community health centre, police said.