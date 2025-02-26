Man accused of killing bank employee held in Noida after encounter

Noida, Feb 25 (PTI) A man accused of shooting a bank employee dead was arrested after an encounter late Tuesday night, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said Manjeet Mishra, a bank employee, was shot dead on February 21 near D Park in Ecotech-3 area.

Two people including Mishra's brother-in-law were earlier arrested in the case, he said, adding that investigation revealed that this murder was done by giving a 'contract' of Rs 15 lakh.

According to the police, Mishra had a love marriage and was having a dispute with his wife.

They said the absconding accused in the case, Prince alias Bunty, was arrested after an encounter today. PTI COR NB NB