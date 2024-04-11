Man accused of killing brother acquitted by Thane court

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) A man accused of bludgeoning to death his brother was acquitted by a court in Thane.

Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani. in his order of April 6, said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against Ganesh alias Gaurav Sampat More.

More was a drug addict and was accused of killing his brother Rupesh (21) with a stone on February12, 2021 as the latter had told his kin to not give the accused money, as per the prosecution.

The prosecution said 18 witnesses were examined.

Advocate Sandeep Yewale, deputy chief counsel of Legal Aid Defence Counsel appeared for the accused. PTI COR BNM