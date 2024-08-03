Man accused of killing co-worker in Delhi arrested from Bihar after 24 years

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested from Bihar's Nalanda for allegedly killing a factory worker in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar area here 24 years ago, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said Sakender Kumar along with three others -- Pappu Yadav, Montu Yadav, and Vijay -- allegedly strangulated to death their co-worker Ram Swaroop in 2000.

"Ram Swaroop's decomposed body was recovered from under plastic bags at the factory. During the investigation, Mantu Yadav was arrested, but the others remained absconding and were declared proclaimed offenders by a court," the police officer said.

Recently, the Delhi Police received information about the whereabouts of Sakender Kumar following which they raided the village in Bihar's Nalanda and nabbed him, the DCP said.

"Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Sakender Kumar alias Sakki, who was absconding for almost 24 years in a murder case," he said.

DCP Satish Kumar said that during interrogation, Sakender accepted his involvement in the murder along with the other three accused.

He disclosed the murder was a fallout of an altercation between Pappu Yadav and the victim, the officer said.

Sakender disclosed that they strangulated Ram Swaroop and concealed his body under layers of raw plastics in a room within the factory and locked the room, he added.

According to the DCP, Sakender fled Delhi and lived in various cities to evade arrest. Years later, he took up a job in a grocery home delivery company in Patna and settled there along with his family, police said.

