Man accused of killing college principal arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a criminal in Lucknow on Friday, who was accused of killing a principal in Bhadohi, officials said.

According to the statement, the accused, Farmood, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and is a resident of Dani Patti village in the Leelapur police station area of Pratapgarh district.

Farmood was arrested late on Thursday evening near Fun Mall in the Gomtinagar police station area of Lucknow, the STF said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that on October 21, 2024, he, along with his companions Amir, Junaid, Kaleem and Saurabh, shot and killed Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the principal of National Inter College, Bhadohi, in broad daylight.

Several cases, including attempted murder and robbery, have already been registered against the accused.

According to the statement, the principal had past enmity with Saurabh, who had given Rs 5 lakh to Junaid, Amir, and Farmood through his friend Kaleem to carry out the crime, the STF said. Further legal action is being taken in the case.