Man accused of killing elderly woman during robbery in Ratlam held after police encounter

Ratlam, Nov 26 (PTI) A man accused of murdering a 70-year-old woman, a retired teacher, during robbery at her home in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday after a brief encounter with police, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar told reporters that the arrested accused has been identified as Sagar Meena alias Bunty (38), who was injured in the encounter.

Another officer said a sub-inspector was injured while trying to overpower Meena, who was initially detained, but escaped from police custody, leading to the encounter.

Kumar said Meena murdered the woman, Sarla Dhanetwal, by slitting her throat with a knife on the night of November 23-24 in her home and fled with her mobile phone, gold, silver jewellery, and cash.

According to the SP, the elderly woman was brutally murdered in the bathroom of her house.

"Dhanetwal was a retired teacher and had no children. The woman's husband predeceased her and she lived alone in her home," the police officer stated.

He said Dhanetwal's domestic help, Leela (49), and her daughter, Mona (30), have also been arrested for their involvement in the robbery conspiracy.

The SP said, "Leela and Mona told Meena that the elderly woman possessed a lot of money and jewellery. Following this, the three accused conspired to commit the crime." Another officer said based on a tip-off from an informant, a police team detained Meena in the Malwasi forest.

According to the officer, when the main accused was being handcuffed, he snatched a sub-inspector's pistol, fired at the police team, and started fleeing.

The police team fired back in self-defence and a bullet hit the accused on his leg, he stated.

The officer said the sub-inspector was injured while trying to take back his pistol from Meena and subdue him.

He said the stolen jewellery and mobile phone were recovered from the accused. PTI HWP MAS RSY