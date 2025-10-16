Man accused of killing wife over dowry in UP found dead in mango orchard

Unnao (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A man accused of killing his wife over a dowry dispute here was found dead on Thursday, a day after the incident, police said.

The body of Rajesh from Lalatkheda village under Gangaghat police station was found hanging from a tree in a nearby mango orchard, they said.

According to officials, Rajesh had allegedly beaten his wife Seema to death with a hammer during a domestic dispute Tuesday night and fled after calling the police.

A case of dowry was registered against him and his family members following a complaint by Seema's relatives. Her in-laws were arrested, while others, including Rajesh, were absconding.

On Thursday morning, villagers spotted Rajesh's body hanging from a tree and informed the police.

"Rajesh was wanted in a dowry death case. Efforts were underway to arrest him, but he ended his life before that could happen," said City Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Yadav.

Seema's father Ram Kumar alleged that Rajesh was alcoholic and frequently harassed his daughter over dowry.

The couple is survived by two sons - Sarthak (5) and Naman (4). PTI COR CDN SMV ZMN