Man accused of killing woman during robbery in northeast Delhi arrested

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Police carried out multiple raids to arrest a man accused of killing an elderly woman while committing a robbery at her house in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad last month, officials said on Wednesday.

Police recovered jewellery and gadgets, among other things from 24-year-old Rajan Sharma who works as a security guard at a construction site, they said.

On May 14, a man found his mother unconscious on the floor in her room. She was also profusely bleeding from her head and her gold earrings were missing, police said.

The woman's son found that her mobile phone, smartwatch, purse containing cash and jewellery were also missing. He took his mother to GTB hospital but on May 18, she succumbed to her injuries, a senior police officer said.

On June 6, police received information that the accused was in Delhi's Ghonda area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said raids were conducted in Ghonda, Maujpur as well as Jafrabad, and Sharma was nabbed.

Two silver-colour anklets, four gold-colour bangles, one smartwatch, one mobile phone were recovered from him, the DCP said.

A bike used for the robbery and tools to break into houses were also recovered, he said.

Sharma has been previously arrested under preventive action in a separate case, police added.