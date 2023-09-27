Man accused of molesting girl injured in police firing after trying to flee from custody in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl was injured in an encounter with police after he tried to escape from custody by snatching the pistol of a head constable in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl was molested by Afzal during a Ganesh Visarjan Yatra on Monday. Locals caught hold of the man and handed him over to police.

The girl allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging herself. When her mother saw her hanging, she rushed into the room and raised an alarm. The family members took the girl to a community health centre in Pihani, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said Afzal was arrested on Tuesday.

While he was being taken by police, some stray animals suddenly came on the road due to which the vehicle slowed down. Taking advantage of the situation, Afzal snatched the pistol of the head constable and started firing while trying to escape near Ahemi in the Manjhila police station area.

Police fired in self-defence and the accused was injured. He was taken to a community health centre in Shahabad for treatment, police said. PTI COR NAV RC