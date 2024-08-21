Man accused of molesting sisters-in-law held in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A man accused of molesting his two sisters-in-law, including a minor, and forcing them to commit suicide was held here on Wednesday, police said.

The sisters, who studied in class 12 and 10, had jumped into the Bisuhi river on Monday, upset over being sexually abused by the husband of their elder sister, their father had alleged in the FIR.

The victims left their home on Monday morning, saying they would never return, their father told police. Their bodies were retrieved by the villagers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat said the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. PTI COR ABN RHL